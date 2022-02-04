Man charged with organised crime offences related to €22m defrauded from victims around Europe

Gardaí have arrested a man at Dublin Airport as part of an ongoing investigation into a criminal organisation thought to be involved in defrauding €22million from victims across Europe.

"As part of an ongoing Garda Economic Crime Bureau investigation into a criminal organisation, Gardaí have arrested a male, aged in his 20s, at Dublin Airport this evening, Friday 4th February," a Garda statement said.

The man was previously detained in Romania on the foot of European arrest warrants last month.

Gardaí said he has been charged and is expected to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Saturday morning.

The arrest is part of Operation OMENA, an intelligence-led Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation into a criminal organisation involved in fraudulent selling on secondhand websites across Europe, following which the proceeds are laundered through bank accounts set up using false identities and ‘money mules’.

It is estimated more than €22million has been stolen from victims across Europe over several years.