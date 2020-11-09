Man charged with murdering his younger brother in Dublin

A MAN has been charged with murdering his younger brother, who was found dead at his home in north Dublin.

Gary Murtagh (47) appeared in Dublin District Court today accused of killing his brother Paul Murtagh (42), whose body was discovered with severe head injuries at a house in Phibsboro.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him in custody for a week.

Gary Murtagh is charged with murdering his brother Paul at the family home at Auburn Street, Phibsboro last Friday, November 6.

Today, Detective Garda Sergeant Enda O’Sullivan said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him at Mountjoy Garda Station on Saturday, November 7. He was charged at 8.47pm, made no reply after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Matthew De Courcy made no bail application on Mr Murtagh’s behalf as bail can only be granted at High Court level on a murder charge.

He asked for the accused to be remanded to Wednesday, to appear by video link at Cloverhill District Court.

Mr De Courcy asked the judge to grant free legal aid, submitting a statement of the accused’s financial means and saying Mr Murtagh was an “appropriate candidate.”

Judge Smyth asked Det Sgt O’Sullivan if there was any garda objection and he replied: “no.”

The judge granted legal aid and also made a recommendation for the accused to receive all appropriate medical attention while he is in custody.

Requesting this, Mr De Courcy said it was in relation to Mr Murtagh’s “physical injury and mental health.”

He told the judge the physical injury was to the accused’s arm and he had seen a doctor yesterday.

“He has a broken hand, judge,” Det Sgt O’Sullivan confirmed.

The accused, dressed in a tan-coloured jacket and blue jeans, with a cast on his left arm, and wearing a blue face mask was not required to speak during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on November 11.

