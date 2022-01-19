Man charged with murdering father-of–three Michael Tormey, shot dead outside his Ballyfermot home

Christopher Devine (40) of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, Dublin who appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin charged with the murder of Michael Tormey. Pic: Supplied by IrishPhotoDesk.ie

A man has been charged with murdering a father-of–three who was shot dead outside his home in Dublin.

Christopher Devine (40) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over the killing of Michael Tormey (49) in Ballyfermot.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly remanded him in custody for a week after hearing he made no reply when charged.

Mr Tormey, who worked as salesman and a security doorman, died after he was shot outside his home at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot on January 9.

Mr Devine, with an address at Convent Lawns, also in Ballyfermot, is charged with his murder.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott told the court he arrested the accused at Ballyfermot Garda Station for the purpose of charge at 4.44pm yesterday.

Mr Devine was charged at 5.48pm and made no reply after caution. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Mark Sullivan made no bail application as bail can only be granted at High Court level on a murder charge.

Judge O’Reilly granted free legal aid following an application by Mr Sullivan, who said the accused was “an unemployed man”, in receipt of social welfare.

At the defence’s request, the judge also directed that Mr Devine receive all appropriate medical attention while in custody, including psychiatric attention.

Mr Devine, dressed in a black Nike tracksuit, sat with his arms folded in court and remained silent during the brief hearing. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court on January 26.

A 39-year-old woman who had also been arrested in connection with the shooting was released without charge earlier and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardai said.

Mr Tormey suffered a number of gunshot wounds in an attack just after 4.30 am when he returned home from a social function. He was found lying in his driveway.

His wife and a child were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Mr Tormey’s funeral took place last Saturday.