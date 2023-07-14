Man charged with murder over death of man whose body was found floating in waters off Sliabh Liag cliffs

The Irish Coast Guard during the search around Sliabh Liag. Photo: Joe Dunne

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found floating in waters off Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal.

Alan Vial appeared amidst tight Garda security at a special sitting of Ballyshannon Court this afternoon.

The 38-year-old had been arrested in an early morning Garda swoop at an address in Letterkenny yesterday morning.

He had been questioned throughout Thursday before being taken the short distance from Ballyshannon Garda Station to Ballyshannon Courthouse to appear before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham.

Mr Vial, of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, was charged that on June 25, 2023, at a place unknown within the State, murdered Robert Wilkin, also known as Robin Wilkin.

Dressed in a striped t-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms, the accused did not speak during the short hearing.

Members of Mr Vial's family were also in court for the hearing.

Detective Garda Ciaran O'Brien, of Ballyshannon Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court how after being charged, the accused made no reply.

Vial's solicitor, Patsy Gallagher, said that because the nature of the charge there was no application for bail.

He asked that the case be adjourned back to Letterkenny District Court by videolink on Monday, Juluy 17, for the service of a book of evidence.

He said he appreciated that a book of evidence was unlikely to be ready due to time constraints.

He also asked for the accused to receive all required medical treatment including an updated prescription for a medical condition while in custody.

Garda Superintendent Karen Brady agreed to all matters including having the case referred back to Letterkenny District Court.

Judge Cunningham adjourned the case and agreed to all requests by Mr Gallagher.

Mr Vial had been previously arrested along with a woman in her 20s on Monday, June 26 on suspicion of a serious assault.

It followed information received by gardaí which led to a large-scale search off the popular tourist destination at Sliabh Liag.

Despite being questioned for two days, the pair were released without charge.

Following an extensive search involving gardaí, the Irish Coastguard including Rescue 118 and the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, a body was recovered in water off the cliffs on July 3.

The body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist's Office.

The findings of that post mortem have not been released for Garda operational reasons.

It is understood that Mr Wilkin's remains were released from Letterkenny University Hospital to his family on Wednesday last.