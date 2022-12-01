| 10.2°C Dublin

Man charged with murder of two sisters and brother from Tallaght faces trial in central criminal court

Lisa Cash with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: PA Expand

Tom Tuite

THE DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that a 24-man-old man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght is to face trial on indictment.

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4.

