Man charged with murder of stab victim Noel Whelan

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in west Dublin at the weekend.

Mark Whelan (45) required "immediate medical assistance" his solicitor said.

Defence solicitor Tracey Horan said that she had "serious concerns about his psychiatric well-being and the safety of others".

The accused appeared in the dock of Blanchardstown District Court in handcuffs, and Ms Horan said she was consenting to this.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded Mark Whelan in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Mr Whelan must apply to the High Court for bail on a murder charge.

The accused, with an address at Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart, is charged with the murder of Noel Whelan at Castlecurragh Heath on March 30, 2019.

Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan gave evidence that Mr Whelan was arrested at 1.15pm today and charged with the murder of Noel Whelan.

The 22-year-old was found with stab wounds at his home in Mulhuddart shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Sgt McCartan said the accused was handed a true copy of the charge sheet and he made no reply to the charge after caution.

Ms Horan was assigned on free legal aid after the court heard the accused was unemployed and on social welfare.

Ms Horan asked the court to direct "immediate medical assistance and psychiatric evaluation" for the accused, as she had "serious concerns" about him.

Judge Murphy directed the accused to receive immediate medical assistance.

Mark Whelan, who had a number of cuts and scraps on his head, and was wearing an olive green top and navy tracksuit bottoms, did not address the court during the short hearing.

