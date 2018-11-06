Man charged with murder of seven foot, six inch 'gentle giant' in Kerry

A YOUNG man has been charged with the murder of seven foot six inch tall Dimitry Hrynkevich (24) who was known in his Kerry home as 'the gentle giant'.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas appeared before Killarney District Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Russian-born Mr Hrynkevich in Tralee on September 30 2015.

Ivanauskas, who is a native of Lithuania, appeared before Judge David Waters.

The court was told that the Lithuanian was arrested by Gardaí at an address outside Tralee. When cautioned and formally charged with the murder of Mr Hrynkevich,

Ivanauskas made no reply to Gardaí.

Det Sergeant Ernest Henderson said that the State application was for a remand in custody.

The court was told that, as a murder charge is involved, bail in the matter must be dealt with by the High Court.

Judge Waters remanded Ivanauskas in custody overnight to appear again before Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Waters also granted free legal aid for Ivanauskas of Parklands, Tralee, Co Kerry with Pat Mann acting as defence solicitor.

Mr Mann told the court that the issue of bail would be taken up by his client before the High Court in due course.

Ivanauskas made no comment during the brief court hearing.

The death of Mr Hrynkevich made national headlines three years ago given the fact he was the third tallest person living in Ireland at the time, standing at seven foot six inches in height.

He was discovered with serious head injuries on the front lawn of a property in the Killeen Wood estate in Tralee at 10.30pm on September 30 2015.

Mr Hrynkevich was rushed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where he never regained consciousness

He died two days later.

He had been scheduled to celebrate his 25th birthday in just a few weeks time. Mr Hrynkevich had moved to Ireland with his family from his native

Russia when he was just 10 years old.

He was diagnosed with the condition of gigantism which is triggered by an over-production of human growth hormones.

Mr Hrynkevich was a well-known figure in both Tralee and Killarney due to his remarkable height.

He had lived briefly for a time in Cork.

