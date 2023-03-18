| 11.5°C Dublin

Man charged with murder of mum-of-two who died in Dublin house fire

Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a mother-of -two who died in a house fire in north Dublin three months ago.

Emma McCrory, who was in her 40s, was fatally injured after a blaze broke out in her house on Howth Road, Clontarf, shortly after 8.45pm on December 15.

