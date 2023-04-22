| 9.4°C Dublin

Man charged with murder of Kildare dad (47) told gardaí 'you are wrong'

The accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill until his next court appearance on Thursday

Alan Sherry

Damien Szatkowski (37) of Peachville, Kilshane, Dublin 11 appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court charged with the murder of Marcel Kusenda (47) in Newbridge on March 8, 2023.

Mr Kusenda, who is originally from Slovakia, died following a suspected assault in the Piercetown area of the town.

