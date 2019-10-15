A MAN charged with the murder of his wife was sent forward this morning for trial to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Man charged with murder of his wife sent forward for trial

James Kilroy (46), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co. Mayo, appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon at a sitting of Castlebar District Court.

He has been in custody since June in connection with the death of his wife, Valerie French Kilroy, a 41-year-old mother-of-three.

At Castlebar District Court this morning, Kilroy appeared briefly before Judge Fiona Lydon.

Valerie French Kilroy

Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty gave evidence that earlier he had served the Book of Evidence on the accused.

Sergeant Margaret O’Connor said her application was for a return for trial to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The accused was remanded in custody.

Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, said there would be an application for legal aid on behalf of the accused.

Judge Lydon granted a request by Mr Mulchrone for the appointment of himself and two barristers – one junior counsel, one senior counsel – to represent the accused in the case.

Valerie French Kilroy was found dead at house in the Kilbree area, near Westport, last June.

Online Editors