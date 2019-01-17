A 32-year-old man charged with the murder of his mother Elzbieta Piotrowska in Co. Louth, has been further remanded in custody.

Man charged with murder of his mother in Louth further remanded in custody

Tomasz Krzysztof Piotrowski, 32, was charged last week with the murder of his 57-year-old mother, who was originally from Poland, after her body was found on January 8 last in her home in Ardee.

Unemployed, Piotrowski with an address at Cherrybrook, Ardee faced his second hearing when he appeared via video-link at Cloverhill District Court today. The defence consented to him being further remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on February 14 next.

At his first hearing on January 10, Drogheda District Court heard he replied “no comment” when charged.

His solicitor had said he had concerns about his client’s mental health and asked that he receive appropriate medical attention in custody.

Due to the nature of the charge bail application can only be made in the High Court.

