Man charged with murder of his mother in Co Donegal

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother in Co Donegal.

Guenter Lohse is charged with murdering Ruth Lohse at Coolvoy, Doochary, on April 12, 2022.

Mr Lohse, a 61-year-old German national, was brought before Letterkenny District Court today.

Ms Lohse, who was aged in her 80s, died in a house fire.

Her son, Mr Lohse was arrested a short time later and has been in custody since.

Garda Ciara Gibbons gave evidence of charging Mr Lohse at 11.37am today. After being charged, Mr Lohse replied: “No comment.”

Mr Lohse is also charged with causing criminal damage to the value of €25,000 to a house belonging to Martin Caulfield.

In September, the court heard that Mr Lohse was deemed fit to stand trial following an assessment by a clinical psychologist.

Sergeant Jim Collins confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment with Mr Lohse to go before the Central Criminal Court.

A charge of arson with intent to endanger life has been withdrawn.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham directed that Mr Lohse receive psychiatric treatment and any other necessary treatment upon his return to Castlerea Prison.

Mr Lohse was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Letterkenny District Court this Thursday.