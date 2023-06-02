Man charged with murder of grandmother in Dundalk
Independent.ie reporter
A man (26) has appeared in court charged with the murder of grandmother Catherine Henry (62).
Latest Courts
Man charged with murder of grandmother in Dundalk
‘I was a good tenant who didn’t deserve this’ – woman illegally evicted by company connected to landlord Marc Godart wins court action
Young man accused of threatening to kill and demanding a debt payment from a 17-year-old girl
Three men guilty of taking part in sustained and brutal attack in Strokestown repossession case
Son obstructed garda as she tried to arrest his father
Drug dealer caught with cocaine was in throes of addiction
Woman tried to swallow engagement ring when told it was being seized as part of CAB probe
Young dad kicked door and made threats to gardaí
LATEST | Two men appear in court charged over garda pursuit in Dublin
Elderly wheelchair user and her husband allowed to stay in their Wexford bungalow after appeal to High Court
Top Stories
Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover now works in a pub with TV career ‘in ruins’
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Young man accused of threatening to kill and demanding a debt payment from a 17-year-old girl
Philly McMahon: Dubs must evolve and adapt or risk running out of road
Latest NewsMore
Peter Tatchell: Trashing of Schofield has more than a whiff of homophobia
What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Una Healy on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and docuseries The Ride
Phillip Schofield ‘did everything he could’ during investigation into brother
Stephen Bradley: ‘If I can press charges I want to press charges. These people need to be held accountable’
UK ticket-holder wins EuroMillions jackpot worth €130m
Tunde Owolabi pounces to help Cork pick up first away win of season
Unlikely brace from super sub Noah Lewis earns St Patrick’s Athletic victory at UCD
Brian Maher’s saves point at home but Derry City lose ground at top of table after draw with Shelbourne
Phillip Schofield ‘afraid to leave the house’ amid fallout from secret affair
Kerry regain Munster title as Paddy Lane shines in win over Cork