Man charged with murder of Garda Colm Horkan unfit to attend court hearing and being detained at Central Mental Hospital

The man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan was unfit to attend his first scheduled court hearing this morning and is currently detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Det Gda Horkan (49), from Charlestown, Co Mayo, was shot dead while on patrol in Castlerea, Co Roscommon shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 17th.

Stephen Silver (43), Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, appeared at a late-night special sitting of Castlerea District Court last Friday, June 19th, charged with his murder.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded the accused in custody at Castlerea prison and ordered him to appear before Harristown District Court this morning (FRI June 26th) via video link.

During the short hearing, Judge Mitchell issued an order that the accused receive a physical and psychiatric medical assessment.

This morning at Harristown District Court defence solicitor Gearoid Geraghty told Judge Mitchell he was notified on Tuesday, June 23rd that Mr Silver had been transferred to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH).

However, some confusion arose as to where Mr Silver is currently being held after his solicitor explained that following his clients committal to Castlerea prison he was subsequently transferred to the Midlands prison last Saturday and from there to the CMH.

The court heard that despite his detainment in the CMH, Mr Silver was registered to appear via live video link from the Midlands Prison.

And Mr Geraghty explained he was unsure about his client's current place of detention because he had received communication this morning from the Midlands Prison that Me Silver was unfit to attend and that a sick note was to follow.

"It is not clear if he is now in the Midlands or the Central Mental Hospital," he said.

The court registrar pointed out to Judge Mitchell that according to her list Mr Silver was in the Midlands.

Mr Geraghty said he was concerned as to "what basis he is being held in the Central Mental Hospital- is it on foot of orders of the court?".

Judge Mitchell decided for rise for ten minutes while enquiries were made as to the whereabouts of Silver and a "certificate" explaining why he was unable to attend court.

Addressing Mr Geraghty Judge Mitchell said "Clearly he is unfit, there is a certificate supposed to be sent down and I am disposed to wait and see what that certificate says.

"We were told a certificate is coming, number one from the Midlands and now the CMH," said Judge Mitchell.

Following this Judge Mitchell, told the court he had received confirmation from the CMH that Silver was being detained there and is unfit to attend.

Reading from printed pages in his hand Judge Mitchell said "it is clear he is unwell and unable to attend court today.

"At least we have clarified where he is."

Mr Geraghty asked that his legal aid application be extended to cover "a forensic psychiatrist."

Referring to the note from Silver's psychiatrist Mr Geraghty said his client "needs to receive ongoing psychiatric assessment and treatment as an inpatient.

He agreed with Judge Mitchell that this application related to clients fitness to plead.

Judge Mitchell granted the application to extend the legal aid certificate to include a forensic psychiatrist carry out "a comprehensive report on the accused to include fitness to plead."

He remanded Silver in custody to appear again via Videolink in Harristown District Court on July 10th.

