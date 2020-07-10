Man charged with murder of Det Gda Colm Horkan unfit to attend second court hearing

The man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan was unfit to attend his second scheduled court hearing and has been further detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Det Gda Horkan (49), from Charlestown, Co Mayo, was shot dead while on patrol in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17.

Stephen Silver (43), of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, appeared at Castlerea District Court on June 19, charged with his murder.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded the accused in custody at Castlerea Prison and to appear before Harristown District Court on June 26th.

At that hearing, the court heard that following his committal to Castlerea prison, Silver was then transferred to the Midlands and from there to the Central Mental Hospital.

Today, at Harristown, defence solicitor Gearoid Geraghty told Judge Mitchell he was notified by a psychiatrist in the CMH that Mr Silver was unfit to attend court.

Reading from a letter in his hand Mr Geraghty said that his client would not be in a position to attend court for a period of two weeks and will require psychiatric treatment as an inpatient during that period.

Mr Geraghty raised concerns as to what circumstances led to Mr Silver detention in the CMH.

“I have some come concerns about his detention in CMH including what statutory instrument is being applied.

“Is it the Mental Health Act? I’d like to know what it is,” he said.

Judge Mitchell granted a defence request for an explanatory letter from the governor of Castlerea prison in relation to Mr Silver’s transfer from there.

In response to a request from Sergeant Mark Mahon for the state, for a two week remand period, Mr Geraghty asked what progress was being made in terms of submitting a file to the DPP.

Sgt Mahon said that the investigation is being carried out by “numerous detectives and senior investigators “ who are working thoroughly and speedily.

At the previous hearing, Judge Mitchell granted a defence application that Mr Silver be assessed by an independent forensic psychiatrist who would compile "a comprehensive report on the accused to include fitness to plead".

Mr Geraghty confirmed to Judge Mitchell that a psychiatrist attached to CMH has undertaken this and the assessment is “in train”.

Judge Mitchell remanded Mr Silver in custody to appear again via videolink in Harristown District Court on July 24th.

