Man charged with murder of dad-to-be unable to attend court

A MAN charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a house in Dublin last weekend was unable to attend a court hearing today.

A MAN charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a house in Dublin last weekend was unable to attend a court hearing today.

Mark Whelan, 45, Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin was remanded in custody on Monday after he was charged with murder of Noel Whelan , a father-to-be who was in his twenties, at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart on March 30 last.

He was unable to come to his second hearing today at Cloverhill District Court and a sick warrant was produced. Judge Victor Blake further remanded him in custody to appear on April 16 next.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed.

Noel Whelan

Shortly after 6pm on March 30, gardai attended the scene of an incident in a house at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart where Noel Whelan was discovered with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Shane MacCartan told a court on Monday that the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him. For his own safety and that of others he had agreed to remain handcuffed during that hearing.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case. An order had also been made for medical attention and psychiatric evaluation of the accused while in prison remand.

Legal aid had also been granted after the court heard he was not working.

Online Editors