Man charged with murder of Cathy Ward

A man appeared at a sitting of Dublin District Court this evening charged with the murder of Cathy Ward.

A man appeared at a sitting of Dublin District Court this evening charged with the murder of Cathy Ward.

Alan Ward (51), wearing a grey hoody and jeans, didn’t speak during the brief hearing in front of Judge Victor Blake.

Sergeant Bat Moriarty said that Ward made no reply when cautioned on Saturday afternoon as a copy of the charge sheets were handed to him by Sgt Declan O’Sullivan.

Judge Blake remanded the accused man in custody to appear at Cloverhill District on Friday 8 March.

Alan Ward

Solicitor Wayne Kenny asked the judge that his client be afforded immediate medical attention and expressed concerns for his mental health.

Online Editors