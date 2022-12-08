Man charged with murder of Cameron Reilly told gardaí that combination of drugs made him black out, court hears

THE man charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly told gardaí that he could not remember what he was doing during a "missing hour" on the night the teenager died violently as he had taken a combination of drugs that made him black out.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court also heard today that Aaron Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth, denied that anything sexual happened between him and Mr Reilly and told gardaí that he was "straight".

However, yesterday at the trial Mr Connolly's defence counsel made a formal admission that the accused gave oral sex to Mr Reilly.

Mr Connolly, now 23, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Reilly (18) at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, Co Louth on May 26, 2018.

The court today heard from Garda Sergeant Paul Sweeney, who was based at Drogheda Garda station in 2018. He gave evidence to counsel for the prosecution, Tessa White BL, concerning Mr Connolly’s interviews with gardaí.

Gda Sgt Sweeney said that Mr Connolly told gardaí he was drinking in a field with a group of people on the night, including Mr Reilly, and after a few hours people started leaving.

“I was mangled,” Mr Connolly said.

Gda Sgt Sweeney said Mr Connolly confirmed to gardaí that he and Mr Reilly went to a local takeaway with a group of friends at around 12.25am and they stayed for about ten minutes.

Mr Connolly said he and Mr Reilly left the others and the last time he saw Mr Reilly was at the driveway into the Beechwood estate in Dunleer. He stated that after leaving Mr Reilly, he got home at 1.40am and did not meet anyone on the walk home.

Gda Sgt Sweeney said it was put to the accused that there was a missing hour unaccounted for in his statement.

He added that when asked where he went for that hour, Mr Connolly replied that he "went to get a bag of weed".

The garda sergeant stated that, when asked why he was only telling the gardaí this now, Mr Connolly replied: "I didn’t want to say I was smoking weed."

The defendant also said that the person he bought the drugs from would "probably deny it". He added that he used a friend's phone to text this person at 7pm on May 25, 2018, and asked him to meet at 1am.

Gda Sgt Sweeney said the statement of another man was read to the accused in the garda station, to which Mr Connolly said: "Obviously he’s not going to say he’s a drug dealer, he’s gone into denial."

Cameron Reilly was found dead on the morning of May 26, 2018

The garda sergeant said Mr Connolly claimed he did not know what he did for that hour after leaving Mr Reilly.

"I know I didn’t kill him," he told gardaí. "I’d know if I killed someone."

Gda Sgt Sweeney said that Mr Connolly told gardaí he did not know what happened to Mr Reilly, nor did he know what happened in this missing hour. He added that his next memory was walking by a church at 1.45am.

Relaying what the accused told them, Gda Sgt Sweeney said: "That hour that I’m missing, I can’t remember what I was doing. The reason I don’t remember is I was taking drugs."

Mr Connolly told gardaí he took two grams of cocaine and half a gram of MDMA. He said this would sometimes cause him to black out.

Gda Sgt Sweeney said the accused denied that anything sexual happened between him and Mr Reilly. He told gardaí he was "straight" and had never experimented sexually.

"I blacked out after I left Cameron," Mr Connolly said. "I told you everything I know. I’d know if I killed someone."

The gardaí put it to Mr Connolly that his DNA was found on Mr Reilly's penis, to which Mr Connolly replied: "It must be wrong."

Gda Sgt Sweeney said that Mr Connolly did not accept that it was his DNA, adding that the forensic report was wrong.

Mr Connolly had initially offered no explanation as to why his DNA was found on the neck of Mr Reilly.

However, he later said that Mr Reilly was taller than him so he had to reach up and pull him down for the purpose of a group photograph that was taken.

It was put to the accused by gardaí that a mark on Mr Reilly's face was consistent with someone left handed striking him across the face.

"I never did anything wrong, I didn't kill him," said Mr Connolly.

Gda Sgt Sweeney said that Mr Connolly denied fighting with Mr Reilly and also denied touching his penis or putting his penis into his mouth.

In response to cross-examination from defence counsel Lily Buckley BL, Gda Sgt Sweeney confirmed that Mr Connolly's mother told gardaí that her son had dyscalculia, which causes trouble with numbers and time.

Detective Superintendent John O'Flaherty, based in Drogheda Garda station, gave evidence to counsel for the prosecution, Dean Kelly SC.

Det Supt O’Flaherty explained that an anonymous letter was posted to Dunleer Garda station during the investigation, which contained a third-hand account about two people speaking in a pub.

He said that a garda decision-making model was used to evaluate what was in the letter.

In response to a question from Mr Kelly, Det Supt O’Flaherty said gardaí only ever had one suspect in the case and that was Aaron Connolly.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC asked Det Supt O’Flaherty to confirm that the letter was written by someone who said they had overheard "a young girl and a young lad" talking in the pub, saying they saw Mr Reilly being killed.

Mr Bowman asked if gardaí had obtained CCTV from the pub, to which Det Supt O’Flaherty said no CCTV was obtained.

He confirmed that the letter was assessed and evaluated and the decision was made not to do anything.

Mr Bowman referred to another letter received by gardaí in which someone said: "I know they took pictures of his lower parts after he was killed."

Det Supt O’Flaherty said there had been much rumour following Mr Reilly's death and no action was taken concerning this letter.

This concluded the case for the prosecution.

Mr Bowman told the court that the defence would not be going into evidence.

At the previous day’s proceedings, Mr Bowman presented a number of submissions on behalf of Mr Connolly.

He said that there had been sexual contact between Mr Connolly and Mr Reilly on the night of the murder, with Mr Connolly pulling down Mr Reilly's tracksuit bottoms and placing his penis in his mouth. Mr Bowman said that Mr Connolly placed his arms around Mr Reilly's waist when he did this.

He said that Mr Connolly gave oral sex to Mr Reilly and when he left, Mr Reilly was still alive and standing up.

At the start of the trial, Mr Kelly said it is the prosecution’s case that Mr Reilly went back to a field with Mr Connolly and, at a point between 12.40am and 1.40am on May 26, 2018, Mr Connolly caused the injuries and that he intentionally brought about the death of Mr Reilly.

The closing speeches in the trial will take place tomorrow before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and the jury of seven women and five men.