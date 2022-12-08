| 0°C Dublin

Man charged with murder of Cameron Reilly told gardaí that combination of drugs made him black out, court hears

Defendant Aaron Connolly (pictured) denies murdering Cameron Reilly. Photo: Collins Expand
Cameron Reilly was found dead on the morning of May 26, 2018 Expand

Ryan Dunne

THE man charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly told gardaí that he could not remember what he was doing during a "missing hour" on the night the teenager died violently as he had taken a combination of drugs that made him black out.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court also heard today that Aaron Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth, denied that anything sexual happened between him and Mr Reilly and told gardaí that he was "straight".

