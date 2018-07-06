A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly (18).

Man charged with murder of Cameron Reilly appears in court

Aaron Connolly (18) of Willistown, Drumcar, County Louth faces a single charge alleging he murdered Cameron Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, Co Louth on May 26.

He appeared before Judge John Coughlan at Drogheda District Court this morning.

Evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning of the accused was given by Det Sgt Fearghal O’Toole, Drogheda Garda Station.

Aaron Connolly (18) pictured at Drogheda District Court this morning where he was charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

He told the court he arrested the accused at 6.04pm yesterday evening and brought him to Drogheda Garda Station.

At 6.56pm he charged him with the offence.

He said Connolly made no reply when charged.

Garda Inspector John O’Flaherty asked the court to remand him in custody.

The Judge asked was he over 18 years of age and was told that he was.

He then remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court to appear by video-link on the July 12 2018.

Online Editors