Man charged with manslaughter of businessman who was fatally injured after he tried to stop alleged theft of his car

30/3/2023 Adam Murphy, 21yrs, of Cherry Orchard Crescent, Dublin, pictured at Blanchardstown District Court for a court appearance Pic: Paddy Cummins

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG man has been charged with the manslaughter of a businessman who was fatally injured after he tried to stop the alleged theft of his car in west Dublin.