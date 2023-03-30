| 14.4°C Dublin

Man charged with manslaughter of businessman who was fatally injured after he tried to stop alleged theft of his car

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG man has been charged with the manslaughter of a businessman who was fatally injured after he tried to stop the alleged theft of his car in west Dublin.

A court heard when Adam Murphy (21) was charged with killing Ian McDonnell, he replied: “I’m very sorry for what happened, it was an accident… I’m sorry to the family for the loss.”

