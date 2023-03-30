Man charged with manslaughter of businessman who was fatally injured after he tried to stop alleged theft of his car

A YOUNG man has been charged with the manslaughter of a businessman who was fatally injured after he tried to stop the alleged theft of his car in west Dublin.

A court heard when Adam Murphy (21) was charged with killing Ian McDonnell, he replied: “I’m very sorry for what happened, it was an accident… I’m sorry to the family for the loss.”

Mr Murphy, of Cherryorchard Crescent, Ballyfermot was remanded in custody after his lawyer said he did not envisage there would “ever be an application for bail.”

Mr McDonnell (50) suffered serious injuries in a road incident last year, after his Volkswagen Passat was allegedly stolen outside his car dealership at Robinhood Road in Clondalkin.

The father-of-three was discovered injured on the ground afterwards and died five days later in Tallaght hospital.

Mr Murphy is charged with Mr McDonnell’s manslaughter and unauthorised taking of his car at Robinhood Road on January 23, 2022.

He is further charged with taking a Toyota Aqua and a Mazda Demio in Perrystown and Lucan; attempts to take a Toyota Aqua in Blanchardstown and another car at Naas Road, as well as taking a bicycle in Crumlin, and attempting to steal from a Volkswagen Tiguan in Adamstown, all on the same day.

Detective Sergeant Aidan Shaughnessy said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him at 10.42am this morning. He was charged at 10.55am and in reply to the manslaughter count he said: “I’m very sorry for what happened, it was an accident. It was never my intent for anything like that to happen. I’m sorry to the family for the loss.”

In reply to one of the other charges, he said: “I’m very sorry, I shouldn’t have done it.”

He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Judge Deirdre Gearty asked defence solicitor Wayne Kenny if he had any questions for the sergeant.

“None whatsoever,” Mr Kenny replied.

The DPP directed all charges to be dealt with in the circuit court, Det Sgt Shaughnessy said.

There was consent to Mr Murphy being sent forward for trial, or on a signed plea of guilty if that should arise.

The judge asked if there were any garda objections to bail.

“There’s no application for bail, and I don’t envisage that there ever will be an application for bail,” Mr Kenny said.

He said the court had heard Mr Murphy's reply to the most serious charge and his client wished to further relay that to the McDonnell family, who were present.

Judge Gearty said the reply to the charge had been read out, she had noted it and “I’m sure it’s appreciated.”

She granted free legal aid and remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on April 4, by video link.

Mr McDonnell was originally from Co Roscommon, but lived in the Griffeen Valley area of Lucan with his wife, two daughters and one son.