A DUBLIN man charged with unlawfully killing a retired garda at a house in the west of the city has been sent for trial.

Man charged with killing of retired garda to face trial

Ronan Byrne (28), who is accused of killing James (Seamus) Marren (54), had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday.

Judge David McHugh sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Byrne, of Lohunda Downs, Clonsilla, is charged with unlawfully killing Mr Marren on a date in October 2013.

The offence is alleged to have happened at the accused’s home address.

Mr Byrne has not yet indicated how he intends to plead.

The case was before the court for a book of evidence to be served on the accused.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and the DPP was consenting to Mr Byrne being returned for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court.

Judge McHugh gave the defendant the formal warning that he must provide details of any alibi he intends to rely on to the prosecution within 14 days.

He also ordered disclosure by the prosecution to the defence of copies of Mr Byrne’s garda interview video.

Judge McHugh granted free legal aid to cover a solicitor, as well as junior and senior counsel, at the accused’s trial.

The defendant, who was wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

He was remanded on bail pending his trial.

Previously, the case had been adjourned as the prosecution sought more time for a pathologist’s report.

The case came before the court for the first time in August 2017 and the DPP directed trial on indictment.

The former garda had previously served at Cabra, Clontarf, Bridewell and Monaghan town garda stations, before his retirement in 2011.

Mr Marren had also spent a short time assigned to Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park.

