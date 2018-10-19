A 43-YEAR-OLD-MAN has been charged with killing dad-of-four Vincent Kelly.

Man charged with killing dad in one punch attack

Paul O’Carroll, of Greenpark Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, was charged with the manslaughter of Mr Kelly during a brief appearance at Bray District Court yesterday.

Mr Kelly – who had two sons and two daughters – was allegedly killed in a one-punch attack in Bray.

Mr O’Carroll was granted bail after evidence of arrest, charge and caution were heard.

He will be sent forward to a sitting of Wicklow Court next year in relation to the alleged incident.

Mr Kelly was found unconscious with a serious head injury outside the Royal Hotel in Bray early on Saturday, June 9.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he died the next day.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the deputy state pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis.

Mr Kelly lived with his family in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

He was a former student of St Kilian’s Community School, Bray, and studied art at Bray Institute of Further Education.

He was an accomplished taekwondo fighter.

