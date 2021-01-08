Man charged with harassment of journalists

Brendan Doolin has been charged with online harassment of female journalists and writers

A DUBLIN man has been charged with online harassment of female journalists and writers.

Brendan Doolin (38) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged with offences against four women, alleged to have happened two years ago.

Judge Flann Brennan remanded him in custody, to appear in court again on a date next week.

Mr Doolin, with an address at Leighlin Road, Crumlin is charged with harassing the four named women in various locations on dates between April and August in 2019.

The charges are under Section 10 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Detective Garda Paul Fitzpatrick from the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau gave evidence of arrest charge and caution.

He told the court that Mr Doolin made no reply to the charges after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Judge Brennan remanded the accused in custody for a week.

Online Editors