Man charged with harassing his ex-partner ‘left unwanted gifts’

A MAN accused of harassing his ex-partner left unwanted gifts at her parents’ house and sent her hundreds of texts and e-mails, it has been alleged.

Dermot Carr (49) referred to the woman’s new boyfriend and told her “I still love you” in some of the messages, gardaí said.

Mr Carr, of Cassian Court, Royal Canal Park, is charged with harassing the woman.

The accused is pleading not guilty, and the case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for hearing next year.

The DPP consented to the charge being dealt with summarily in the district court.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the accused and alleged victim had been a couple living in an apartment but the relationship broke up.

It was alleged he began texting her on a phone he bought her when she got a work promotion.

There were 192 text messages between dates in April and June, 2018; 55 texts between October 2018 and January, 2019; and 32 emails between December 15, 2018 and January 20, 2019, the court heard.

When she powered off the phone, this seemed to escalate his actions, Sgt Lynch said.

The woman blocked his emails so they were sent to a spam folder and she only noticed them when she checked it, the court heard.

The 32 mails included references to the alleged victim’s new boyfriend, describing his car and stating facts about his whereabouts, the court heard.

It was alleged he called to her parents’ address and left unwanted gifts.

She asked him to stop contacting her and to stop leaving items at her parents’ home, but it was alleged he continued to make contact.

The woman’s friend received a Facebook message from the accused “blaming her for the break-up of the relationship”, Sgt Lynch said.

It was further alleged that he left cigarettes and drink outside the woman’s brother’s car one Christmas and sent a photo of the brother’s home to her.

There was a narrative with the picture that stated: “I suppose now I will find out if you have been reading my e-mails. I still love you.”

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case.

Mr Carr was not required to be in court for the hearing and he was remanded to the hearing date next January.