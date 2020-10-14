Man charged with fraud offences following a failed High Court personal injury claim

A FATHER-of-two has been charged with fraud offences following a failed High Court personal injury claim over a road accident.

Constantin Iosca (40) appeared in Dublin District Court on charges related to a €60,000 claim he made over a 2016 road accident in which he said an untraceable car knocked him off his bicycle.

Judge Brian O’Shea adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence after hearing the accused is facing trial.

Mr Iosca, with an address at Scholars Walk, Lusk, Co Dublin is accused of one count of making a false statement and another of deception by making a false insurance claim.

His claim against the Motor Insurer’s Bureau of Ireland was withdrawn in January this year and the matter was referred to the gardai.

Today, Garda Aisling McLaren of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Dublin District Court she arrested the accused at Scholar’s Walk on October 7 and brought him to Balbriggan Garda Station, where he made no reply to either charge after caution.

He was handed copies of the charge sheets and released on garda station bail.

The DPP was directing trial on indictment, she said, and was also consenting to the accused being sent forward to the circuit court on a signed plea of guilty if this should arise.

He will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when the book of evidence is ready.

Judge O’Shea granted free legal aid following an application by the accused’s barrister.

The accused was not present in the courtroom during the brief hearing.

The judge remanded him on continuing bail, to appear in court on November 26.

