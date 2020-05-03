Man charged with firearms offences after organised crime operation

A MAN has appeared in court charged with possession of a sub-machine gun and ammunition following an operation targeting an organised crime group.

Stephen Gibbons (56), of Rockleigh House in Gormanston, Co Meath, is also accused of attempting to smuggle a mobile phone and SIM card into a Dublin prison.

The defendant appeared before Dundalk district court this morning and was remanded in custody.

He was detained on Tuesday by gardai in Ashbourne as part of an investigation targeting organised crime in the Meath/Louth area.

Mr Gibbons is charged with possession of 12 rounds of 9mm Makarov calibre ammunition on January 15 last at Richardstown in Gormanston, Co Meath.

He is also accused of possession of a PM-63 RAK sub-machine gun at the same location on the same date.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Friday, May 8.

The accused also faces a third charge of attempting to convey a mobile phone and SIM card into Wheatfield Prison, Dublin 22, on May 13, 2017.

Judge McKiernan remanded Mr Gibbons in custody to appear before the court on a separate date in July in relation to this matter.

Online Editors