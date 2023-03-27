| 7.7°C Dublin

Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of Claudine Keane’s uncle Paudie Palmer

Mr Bezverkhyi had previously had four charges put to him relating to the alleged hit and run in Co Cork

Paudie Palmer
Claudine Keane with her uncle Paudie Palmer

Noel Baker

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig in Co Cork was charged on Monday morning at Bandon Courthouse, with a book of evidence now to be compiled and with the case to be progressed to the circuit court.

