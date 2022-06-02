Man charged with credit union robbery robbery during which a garda was shot dead will be allowed make a third bail bid

Brendan Treanor who has been charged with the credit union robbery during which Det Gda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

A man charged with robbery at a credit union robbery during which a garda was shot dead will be allowed make a third bid for bail after his trial was delayed.

Brendan Treanor (33) is facing trial before the Special Criminal Court in relation to the raid near Dundalk on January 25, 2013.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was on an armed cash escort that night when he was ambushed by a gang and shot dead.

Treanor, of Castletown Road in Dundalk, is facing a second charge of conspiracy to commit burglary between September 2012 and the following January. He had been due to go on trial this October.

The state today sought a new date as they are waiting for a co-accused to be returned to Ireland and have the men tried together.

Armagh man James Flynn (31) is also facing charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary and has appealed an order to extradite him from the UK.

The men are both due to stand trial before the non-jury court.

Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, said that the UK authorities are expediting Flynn's appeal hearing and that, if it fails, he would be returned here by the end of July.

The court was told that the trial would take 24 weeks and that a book of evidence could be served immediately upon the co-accused's return.

Treanor's senior counsel Sean Guerin said his client had been in custody for a lengthy period of time and that "at all times" authorities wanted to prosecute him on his own.

He said Brendan Treanor enjoyed the right to an expeditious trial and that his right to liberty is being impaired pending that trial.

Mr Guerin added that his client enjoyed a presumption of innocence and that nothing had been advanced by the state to justify a significant delay in proceedings.

The prosecution said the case involved a conspiracy of burglary as well robbery by common design, and that it is "more appropriate" to have the defendants tried together.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, said the running of one of the longest trials he'd ever heard of twice seemed undesirable and that they also had to consider the rights of the accused.

He said keeping both of these in mind they would adjourn the trial until January 11 and no further,

Mr Justice Hunt said it was not a desirable or happy outcome, but that it was to try and balance all of the considerations.

He added that the next trial date available after that would be October 2023 which is "going beyond the pale" and remanded the accused in custody until January next year.

The defence was also given permission to make a fresh bail application for Brendan Treanor, who has already been refused bail by both the High Court and District Court.

The hearing is expected to take place on June 16 before three judges. Treanor was in court this morning for the hearing.

Last month a London judge ordered the extradition of his co-accused to Ireland which has been contested.

James Flynn's appeal is due to be heard before the UK High Court in late July with a ruling expected immediately after.