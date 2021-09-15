Man charged with credit union robbery during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead to face trial before Special Criminal Court

A man charged with the credit union robbery during which detective garda Adrian Donohoe (41) was shot dead will face trial before the Special Criminal Court.

Brendan Treanor (33) is charged with the robbery of €7,000 and conspiracy to commit burglary in five counties between 2012 and 2013.

Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead while on an armed cash escort at the Lordship credit union in Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

This morning Treanor, of Emer Terrace at Castletown Road, Dundalk, appeared before a sitting of the local district court.

Lawyers on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied for a certificate for the accused to face trial before the non-jury court.

In certain cases the State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

The application was granted and Brendan Treanor’s case was adjourned to a later date before the three-judge court.

A previous bail hearing heard that gardaí allege that Brendan Treanor was part of a criminal gang involved in creeper burglaries across five counties between September 11, 2012, and January 23, 2013.

They also said that the car used in the robbery was stolen two days earlier in a similar type of burglary in Co Louth.

Treanor was remanded in custody to a later date.

A second man wanted in relation to the investigation is being held in the UK on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

James Flynn (30), from south Armagh but with an address in Watford, is being sought by gardaí to be charged with the credit union robbery and conspiring to commit burglary.

Last year Armagh man Aaron Brady (30) was convicted of the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe and jailed for a minimum of 40 years imprisonment.

He was found guilty by majority verdict following the longest murder trial in the history of the State which ran for 122 days.

The case was marred by attempts to intimidate key prosecution witnesses and a number of people refused to give testimony.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the witnesses interference and have submitted a file to the DPP recommending that a number of people are charged in relation to the inquiry.

During the murder trial a video of one person giving a statement to gardaí was widely circulated online calling the man a tout.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White said that it was the most outrageous contempt of court he had ever come across.

The man was one of the four witnesses who refused to come to court to give evidence in the trial.

Some witnesses were also contacted online in the weeks and days before they were due to give evidence.

Aaron Brady was taken from his Portlaoise prison cell and quizzed as part of the inquiry last November.

A close associate of Brady, aged in his 50s, was also arrested at the time in relation to the campaign of witness intimidation.

Six other people, including a number of notorious Dublin criminals, have also been quizzed as part of the probe.