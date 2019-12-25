A MAN charged with stabbing three people in a Cork house vehemently denied to Gardaí that he had attacked a ten year old boy.

A MAN charged with stabbing three people in a Cork house vehemently denied to Gardaí that he had attacked a ten year old boy.

Man charged with Cork stabbing denied to Gardaí that he attacked boy (10) - court

Thomas O'Sullivan (54) of Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Christmas Eve charged with three counts of assault causing harm.

O'Sullivan is charged with assault causing harm to a 47-year-old mother, her 20-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son.

All three were treated in Cork University Hospital (CUH) for stab injuries on December 23.

The 47-year-old woman had to undergo nine hours of emergency surgery and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Both the 20-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

O'Sullivan was charged with assault causing harm to the two women and the child at a property at Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte in Cork on December 23 contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

None can be identified by order of Judge Mary Dorgan.

Her order was made following an application from Inspector Sean McCarty.

Gardaí indicated to the court they were concerned with any such details becoming public and their implications for the anonymity of the 10-year-old boy.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution to the court.

He said that, after being charged, O'Sullivan made no reply to the charges involving the 47-year-old woman and the 20-year-old woman.

However,when the charge involving the 10-year-old boy was put to him he replied: "I did not think I assaulted him. I know it is six of one and half a dozen of the other. But I did not think that I assaulted him."

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client wanted to formally apply for bail.

However, Gardaí objected to bail on a number of grounds.

These included the serious nature of the charges, the injuries involved, an allegation that the alleged attacker used a balaclava and that the two oldest injured parties had recognised the attacker.

Gardaí indicated that at least one of the injured parties had identified the alleged attacker to them by name.

The court was also told that gardaí had secured CCTV security camera footage from the Silversprings area in which an individual is seen wearing the same type of clothing as described by witnesses as having been worn during the attack.

Mr Buttimer pointed out that the gardaí had voiced no concerns that his client might abscond - and that his client was willing to live away from his home at the residence of a relative to address any other concerns the gardaí might have.

He was also willing to abide by any bail conditions the court might impose.

Judge Dorgan refused bail.

Gardaí told the court they were seeking a remand in custody to December 27.

Judge Dorgan remanded O'Sullivan to appear before Cork District Court on Friday.

She granted free legal aid.

Online Editors