Man charged with cannabis seizure in north Dublin

A MAN has appeared in court charged in connection with a cannabis seizure by gardai in the north of the city.

Paul Keaney (56) was granted bail and his case was adjourned for the directions of the DPP to be made available.

Mr Keaney, with an address at Clonshaugh Meadows, Dublin 17 is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.

He is also accused of related charges of simple possession of the drug.

The offences are alleged to have happened at two locations on October 2 - Rathlin Road and St Pappin's Road, Glasnevin.

After evidence of Mr Keaney's arrest, charge and caution were given at Dublin District Court, Judge Dermot Dempsey was told there was no garda objection to bail, subject to conditions.

Judge Dempsey granted bail in Mr Keaney's own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Under bail terms, he must provide gardai with a mobile phone number at which he is contactable.

He must also have no contact with any co-accused in the case.

Judge Dempsey asked if the accused understood that meant on social media.

"He does, judge," defence solicitor Niall Walsh said.

The case was adjourned until November 29.The judge granted free legal aid at Mr Walsh's request, following the submission of a statement of Mr Keaney's financial means.

There was no garda objection. The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charges, which are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Online Editors