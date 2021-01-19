Man charged with breaching Covid restrictions after reports of drones flying over horse race meeting, court hears

James Denton (30), with an address in Liverpool but currently residing at a hotel in Kildare, facing two charges of breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions and failing to comply with garda directions, leaving Naas District Court. Photo: Tony Gavin 19/01/2021

A UK man who allegedly travels around Ireland using drones to film horse race meetings has been charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations.

James Denton (30), who has an address in Liverpool but currently resides at a hotel in Kildare, was brought before Naas district court this morning.

He was arrested near Punchestown racecourse yesterday afternoon along with another male after gardaí responded to a complaint of drones flying nearby.

Gda Michael Gohrey, of Naas garda station, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

Mr Denton faces two charges of being in breach of travel restrictions and failing to comply with a garda's direction on January 18, 2021.

Both charges are under temporary Covid-19 restrictions of the Health Act.

The court heard that when the charges were put to the accused, he replied: "I understand what you are saying but I do not understand why."

Gda Gohrey said he was called to Punchestown Upper at 1.50pm after receiving reports of two males flying drones over a private race meeting nearby.

The two men were sitting in a Ford transit van which had a sticker reading 'drones in operation'.

Gda Gohrey said the accused informed him that he travels to different race meetings around the country to record the races online using drones.

"Upon further checks through Pulse I found that Mr Denton had been in contact with gardaí numerous times since March 2020 in various different districts," Gda Gohrey told the court.

The garda said the other man left the area but that the accused allegedly failed to do so when requested to by gardaí.

Presiding Judge Desmond Zaidan enquired if the location where Mr Denton was arrested is more than 5km from the hotel he was residing at.

Sgt Jim Kelly stated that, whether it was within the 5km or not, gardaí maintain he was not providing an essential service or exercising while outside his place of residence and that this was in contravention of the health act.

At the beginning of the hearing the accused indicated that he wished to represent himself, telling the judge he "hadn't read up on the section" he was charged with.

Judge Zaidan told the accused he was only fooling himself by "pretending not to understand" the act.

A solicitor was then assigned to Mr Denton, who said his client would question the motivation for this prosecution and that there was a bigger picture objecting to the type of work he does.

The court heard James Denton, who has shares in a company, is tested regularly in the UK before travelling to Ireland with the tests showing that he is "Covid free".

Counsel said that he was going about his work and not engaging with large groups of people, and that the prosecution was "motivated by other interests".

There was no garda objection to bail on the grounds that Mr Denton was willing to abide by certain conditions.

These include that he abide by all conditions relating to temporary restrictions of the health act, reside at a hotel in Kildare, advise gardaí if he changes his address, and provide gardaí with a mobile number.

Gardaí and Mr Denton's counsel requested that the hotel he is staying in is not published by the media, with his solicitor saying he may be subject to media attention.

Judge Zaidan said the media were entitled to report on the proceedings but requested that the location and name of the hotel not be published.

He added that a lot of people were losing their livelihoods in Ireland but that they were still abiding by the regulations.

James Denton was granted bail and will appear before the court again in two weeks.

Online Editors