Man charged with attempted murder of man who was shot in west Dublin gun attack

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was shot and wounded in a gun attack in west Dublin.

Wayne Ryan appeared in court today charged following a shooting in Lucan last month in which a man suffered serious injuries but survived.

Judge David McHugh remanded him in custody for a week.

Mr Ryan, with an address at Lanna Aoibhinn, St Michael’s Road in Longford is charged with the attempted murder of Wayne Whelan.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan on September 4 last.

Detective Sergeant Ronan Dunne told Blanchardstown District Court this morning he arrested the accused at Lucan Garda Station at 11.30pm last night, for the purpose of charging him.

He was charged at 11.40pm in Det Sgt Dunne's presence and made no reply after caution, he said. The accused was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan said no application for bail was being made. Bail can only be considered in the High Court on an attempted murder charge.

Ms O’Sullivan said there was consent to Mr Ryan being remanded in custody for a week.

Judge McHugh adjourned the case to October 31. He granted free legal aid after Ms O’Sullivan made an application and Det Sgt Dunne said there was no garda objection.

The accused, dressed in a grey Puma tracksuit remained silent throughout the brief hearing and has not yet indicated to the court how he intends to plead to the charge.

The shooting took place in the afternoon on September 4 last.

The man was in his car when a gunman opened fire, shooting him a number of times through the front windscreen. He fled to a nearby house where he collapsed. He survived the attack but was seriously injured.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the arrest but nobody else has been charged to date.

