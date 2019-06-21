Man charged with attempted murder of father-of-one

A LIMERICK man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mulhuddart, in Dublin.

Father-of-one, Lee Boylan, 24, from Clonsilla, Dublin, was seriously injured after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and neck as he sat in a van at Blakestown Road on March 6 last.

Alan Graham, 47, from Davin Gardens, Cahirdavin, Limerick, was brought before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan told Judge McHugh that following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Graham was charged with the offence of attempted murder of Lee Boylan, on March 6, at Blakestown Road.

He was charged at just 10.30pm on Thursday and was given a true copy of the charge. Detective Sergeant McCartan said the defendant “made no reply” having been cautioned.

The district court cannot adjudicate on bail in an attempted murder case.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said due to the nature of the charge it was a High Court matter.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Graham in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in blue jeans, a grey sweater and a beige body-warmer, he sat silently throughout the hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Online Editors