Man charged with assaulting father, who subsequently died

A man charged with assaulting his father - who subsequently died - has been remanded in custody.

Stephen Butler (21), who lives at an address in Ramsgrange, New Ross in Co Wexford, appeared before a special sitting of the District Court in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, today.

He was charged with assault causing harm to John Butler (48) at Brown Street in Portlaw, Co Waterford early on Saturday.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Garda Sharon Ryan of Tramore Garda Station said Butler made no reply when cautioned.

The State indicated that it would oppose a bail application on the grounds that more serious charges may be brought.

Solicitor Ken Cunningham said that no bail application would be made and appealed for an adjournment to Thursday.

Judge Terrance Finn granted free legal aid and adjourned proceedings to a sitting of the court on Thursday.

Online Editors