Man charged with assault that left 73-year-old pensioner in intensive care

A MAN has been charged with an assault that left a 73 year old pensioner in intensive care in a Cork hospital with serious injuries.

Jonathan O'Driscoll (30) appeared before a special sitting of Bantry District Court charged with the assault of well-known Cork greyhound trainer, Christopher 'Christy' O'Callaghan (73).

The alleged assault occurred in the early hours of Thursday last (March 21) at Sleaveen, Macroom, Co Cork.

O'Driscoll of Coolcower House, Macroom and Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork is charged with assault causing harm to Mr O'Callaghan.

The charge is brought contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Judge Con O'Leary was told by Detective Garda Alan O'Sullivan that when the charge was formally put to O'Driscoll he replied: "I am sorry."

The judge was informed by defence counsel, Flor Murphy, that his client was applying for bail.

However, Judge O'Leary was told by Inspector Eamon Brady that gardaí were formally objecting to bail given the serious nature of the charge involved.

Judge O'Leary granted the garda application and refused bail. O'Driscoll was remanded in custody to appear again before Bantry District Court on March 28.

The court was told gardaí are currently preparing a file on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr O'Callaghan, originally from New Street in the mid Cork town, remains in a serious but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The pensioner had been sleeping in a van parked in a car park in the Cork town over recent times.

Mr O'Callaghan was apparently asleep in his van when he suffered the alleged assault in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He is a very well known greyhound trainer in the Macroom area having been involved in the sport for over 60 years.

Dogs trained by Mr O'Callaghan have won some of the most prestigious races in Munster including the Irish Laurels.

Mr O'Callaghan is a previous recipient of a Cork sports award for his contribution to the greyhound racing industry.

