Man charged over Dublin Airport drone incident remanded on continuing bail with strict conditions

A man charged with flying a drone into a "critical area" of Dublin Airport has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last month, gardaí arrested Ainis Guzauskus, 41, of Ridgewood Close, Swords, Dublin and charged him under Section 43 of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

The offence is knowingly causing a false alarm by flying an unmanned aerial system (drone) into the critical area of Dublin Airport at Naul Road, which interfered with the operation of an aerodrome on July 2, 2022.

Bail with conditions was granted, and he faced his second appearance at Dublin District Court today. However, Judge Treasa Kelly noted gardaí needed more time to get the DPP's directions.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley said there was consent to a lengthy adjournment; Judge Kelly ordered Mr Guzauskus to appear again on May 9.

He remains subject to several terms, including a ban on flying drones and going within two kilometres of the airport.

At his first hearing last month, Garda Paul Murphy told the court that the accused "made no reply to the charge after caution".

Garda Murphy said the accused lived two kilometres from the airport, "as the crow flies," or it was a 2.5-kilometre drive.

Mr Quigley said his client lived in Ireland for 14 years and did not require an interpreter.

Mr Guzauskus, yet to indicate a plea, must live at his current residence and notify gardaí of any address change, surrender his passport, provide a contact phone number, and be always contactable.

He must not leave the State without the court's permission and not to "use, own or fly any drone in the State, at any time, for anywhere or participate in any way with flying of drones".

The court's final condition states not to go within two kilometres of Dublin Airport without the court's permission with consent from gardaí.

It is the second case involving alleged unlawful drone flights too close to the airport to come before the courts recently.

In an unrelated prosecution, Eric Brills, 50, of Holywell Dale, Swords, Dublin, was charged earlier.

It is alleged that he unlawfully and intentionally interfered with the operation of air navigation facilities at Dublin Airport by operating a drone in the 300-metre critical area, on January 24, at Naul Road, Cloghran, Co Dublin, such act being likely to interfere with the safety of aircraft in flight.

He was granted bail and is due back in court on April 14 for the DPP's directions to be conveyed.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport; drones over a certain size must be registered, and each device has a unique digital fingerprint for identification.