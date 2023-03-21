| 12.1°C Dublin

Man charged over Dublin Airport drone incident remanded on continuing bail with strict conditions

Ainis Guzauskas (Photo: Collins Courts) Expand

Ainis Guzauskas (Photo: Collins Courts)

Tom Tuite

A man charged with flying a drone into a "critical area" of Dublin Airport has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last month, gardaí arrested Ainis Guzauskus, 41, of Ridgewood Close, Swords, Dublin and charged him under Section 43 of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

