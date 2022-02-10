Man charged over attacks on a woman and two men in St Stephen’s Green remanded in custody

A man charged over attacks on a woman and two men in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green has been further remanded in custody pending a psychiatric report and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ruzmond Muwaniri, 33, with an address at North Circular Road, Dublin 7, was charged with assault causing harm to a named woman at St Stephen's Green south on February 1.

Mr Muwaniri was also accused of assaulting two men, also causing them harm, on the following day. He made no application for bail and faced his second hearing when he appeared via video-link today at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Patricia Cronin heard that gardai needed four weeks to prepare a file for the DPP.

Defence counsel Brian Mulvany said a letter had been sent to court from the Central Mental Hospital concerning the case.

The bail application was deferred, and Judge Cronin remanded Mr Muwaniri in continuing custody to appear again on February 24.

At his first hearing last week, Garda Alan Manning said, "two males were punched in the face while walking down the street". The offences are contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The district court heard the two men gave gardai statements and a description.

CCTV evidence was gathered, and the accused was arrested at 12.45 pm on February 2 in the city centre's south side.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Muwaniri was not working.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.