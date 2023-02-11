| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Man charged over alleged ‘vicious’ hotel attack that left influencer Charleen Murphy with two-inch cut to her face

Murphy, who has 188,000 followers on Instagram, was approached by Craig O’Brien and allegedly punched in the back of the head as she had a drink with a friend in a Dublin hotel

Dublin influencer and podcast host Charleen Murphy Expand

Close

Dublin influencer and podcast host Charleen Murphy

Dublin influencer and podcast host Charleen Murphy

Dublin influencer and podcast host Charleen Murphy

Tom Tuite

A MAN has been accused of "viciously" attacking social media influencer Charleen Murphy, who was injured as she had dinner at a lounge in Dublin following alleged online abuse.

Craig O'Brien (27), with an address at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to Ms Murphy at the Grafton Capital Hotel, on Stephen Street Lower, on Friday night after she blocked him online.

Most Watched

Privacy