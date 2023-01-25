| 8.9°C Dublin

Man charged over alleged theft and assault on garda in Buncrana

A man has been charged over an alleged theft and an assault on a garda in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear in court on Wednesday over the incident that occurred on Monday.

