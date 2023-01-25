Man charged over alleged theft and assault on garda in Buncrana

A man has been charged over an alleged theft and an assault on a garda in Buncrana, Co Donegal.
The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear in court on Wednesday over the incident that occurred on Monday.
“A man has been charged by Gardaí after an alleged theft and an alleged assault on a Garda member in Bundoran, Co.Donegal on Monday, 23rd January 2023,” a garda statement said.
“The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before Tubberycurry District Court this morning, Wednesday, 25rd January 2023.”