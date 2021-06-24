Man charged over alleged false imprisonment of woman

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with the alleged false imprisonment of a woman at a house in Co Tipperary.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardaí last Tuesday as part of their enquiries into the alleged incident.

The incident allegedly occurred at a property in Clonmel Town, on April 18.

A Garda spokesman said the suspect was questioned at Clonmel Garda Station and was due to appear before Cashel District Court today.

The spokesman added that the man was also due to face a charge of “producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury during a dispute at an address in Clonmel”.