Man charged over alleged €79k drugs seizure

A young man has been charged following the seizure of an alleged €79,000 worth of drugs at his home in Dublin at the weekend.

Dylan Paul (25) is accused of having cocaine valued at around €65,000, and another €14,000 worth of cannabis at his address in Drimnagh.

Judge Mary Dorgan granted him bail when he appeared in Dublin District Court on drugs charges today.

Mr Paul is charged with possession of both drugs with intent to sell or supply at his home at Cooley Road, Drimnagh on August 18, 2018.

He is also charged with two related counts of simple possession of the drugs.

Garda Bevin Meaney of Sundrive Road Garda Station's drugs unit said she arrested the accused for the purpose of charge at the station at 6.29pm on August 19.

He was charged in her presence at 6.37pm and made no reply to any of the counts after caution. Mr Paul was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The garda had no objection to bail being granted subject to conditions.

Judge Dorgan granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €5,000, with no cash lodgment required. Conditions are that Mr Paul continues to live at his home address, surrenders his passport to the gardai and does not apply for a new one. The judge noted that the gardai already had Mr Paul’s passport.

He is also to provide a mobile phone number to the gardai within 24 hours and be contactable at all times. The phone is to stay charged and in credit, the judge said.

Mr Paul was agreeable to these conditions, his solicitor Damien Coffey said.

The judge required an independent surety of €2,500 for bail and approved the accused’s mother, who agreed to have her account frozen in that amount.

Mr Paul’s mother confirmed to the court that she understood the nature to the charges and the consequences if her son breached bail.

Judge Dorgan asked if Ms Paul had funds and Mr Coffey said this documentation had been give to the gardai. There was in excess of the amount to be frozen, he said.

Judge Dorgan asked Gda Meaney what the alleged values of the drugs involved were.

She replied that the cocaine was worth approximately €65,000 and the cannabis around €14,000.

The judge said she was granting bail in circumstances where there were no garda objections.

She remanded the defendant on bail to appear in court again on October 29, for the directions of the DPP to be made available and possible further charges.

Judge Dorgan also granted free legal aid following an application by Mr Coffey.

The accused, wearing a blue and navy tracksuit and white runners, was not required to address the court during the hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Online Editors