Man charged in relation to alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Gardai have confirmed that a man, aged in his 30s, will appear at a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning in relation to the incident which took place in Corduff Park in Blanchardstown.

Gardai have also appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have been in the area at that time to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.