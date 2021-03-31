Man charged in Isaac Horgan murder investigation

Noel Lennon, pictured, is accused of the murder of Isaac Horgan

A DUBLIN man has been charged with murdering a man who died after being stabbed at his home in an inner city apartment complex.

Noel Lennon (47) appeared in Dublin District Court this morning charged over the death of Isaac Horgan, who was fatally wounded on Monday.

Mr Horgan (52) bled to death after a stabbing at Markievicz House flats, Townsend Street on Monday morning.

Judge Brian O’Shea remanded Mr Lennon in custody for a week, for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The accused, with an address at Alexandra Court, Dundrum is charged with murdering Mr Horgan on March 29.

This morning, Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge at Pearse Street Station at 5.50am today.

He was charged at 6.05am and made no reply after caution. Mr Lennon was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge O’Shea said a bail application could not be made in the district court on a murder charge.

Defence solicitor Brian Coveney asked for his client to appear in Cloverhill District Court by video link on the next date, April 7.

Judge O’Shea granted free legal aid after hearing the accused was not working.

Mr Lennon, wearing a green jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and runners, sat with his arms folded and was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of an incident at Markievicz House at around 11am on Monday morning.

Mr Horgan was found seriously injured from a stab wound and was brought to St James Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman in her 30s who was also arrested was released without charge, with a file to be prepared for the DPP. Mr Horgan was originally from the Fatima Mansions area of the south inner city.

Online Editors