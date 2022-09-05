Andy Cash (24) is charged with the murder of his two younger sisters and brother in Tallaght

A man replied “no comment” when charged with the murders of his three siblings in Dublin over the weekend, a court has heard.

Twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8), and their older sister Lisa Cash (18), died following a violent incident at their Tallaght home shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Gardaí arrested a man at the property on Rossfield Avenue and he was subsequently taken into custody.

The man was questioned over the past two days and this evening Andy Cash (24), of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court.

He is charged with the murders of his brother and two sisters at their home on September 4.

Gda Robert Whitty, of Tallaght garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said he arrested the accused at 7.43pm this evening for the purposes of charging him.

Gda Whitty added that he charged the accused at 7.51pm in the presence of Sgt Anthony Moran.

The court heard Mr Cash replied “no comment” to each charge when it was put to him.

His defence solicitor also requested a psychological assessment and solitary confinement for his client.

Judge Patricia McNamara said this was a matter for the prison governor but added that this would be noted.

An application for free legal aid was also granted after the court heard there was no Garda objection.

The accused, wearing a grey tracksuit top, navy bottoms and runners, did not address the court during and only nodded to acknowledge his name when it was called.

He also stood up when asked to do so by the judge at the start of the hearing

Following his appearance Judge McNamara remanded the defendant in custody, as a bail application for a murder charge can only be granted by the High Court.

There was a significant plain-clothed and uniformed garda presence in court for the brief hearing.

Mr Cash will appear before Cloverhill district court next Friday, September 9, via video link at 10am.

Following the incident on Sunday the siblings’ mother, aged in her 40s, who was not in the property at the time, was also hospitalised. She has since been discharged and is being supported by family members.

In a previous statement, gardai said they have established an incident room, adding that “all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer”.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off and forensic examinations are still being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A spokesman added that the incident was “responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members.

“An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident”.

A large amount of floral tributes and posters have been left at the scene by family, friends, and loved ones of the three deceased.