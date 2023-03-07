| 4.7°C Dublin

Paul Hyland

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Co Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns who died in August.

Mother-of-four Ms Burns (75) was found dead in her home in Killarney last August 15. She died following a violent assault.

