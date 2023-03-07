A man has been charged in connection with the death of Co Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns who died in August.
Mother-of-four Ms Burns (75) was found dead in her home in Killarney last August 15. She died following a violent assault.
In a statement gardaí confirmed that a man in his 50s was arrested this morning.
“Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s this morning, Tuesday 7th March 2023, as part of the Garda investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman (70s) in unexplained circumstances in Killarney, County Kerry on Monday 15th August 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.
“He was taken to Killarney Garda Station where he was subsequently charged.
“He is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court this afternoon.”
Mrs Burns was known as "Killarney's smiling lady" and was renowned in the area for her kindness and generosity.
Hundreds attended Mrs Burns' funeral service at St Mary's Cathedral on August 21.