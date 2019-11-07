Man charged in connection with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn Colbert in Co Limerick
A man has been charged in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy in Co Limerick and is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.
Gardaí found Brooklyn Colbert's body in a house in Ballynanty, Co Limerick on Sunday evening.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene a short time later. He has been in custody at Henry Street Garda Station ever since.
However, tonight gardaí confirmed that he has been charged and will appear before Limerick District Court at 10am tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s funeral Mass will also take place tomorrow morning, at St Saviour’s Church, Glentworth Street in Co Limerick.
Large numbers of Brooklyn’s friends and family are expected to gather at the church as a mark of respect and to say their last farewell to the primary school student. He will later be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.
Investigating gardaí have also renewed their appeal for information in relation to this incident.
Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday night November 3, 2019 is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors