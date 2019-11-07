A man has been charged in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy in Co Limerick and is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

Man charged in connection with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn Colbert in Co Limerick

Gardaí found Brooklyn Colbert's body in a house in Ballynanty, Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene a short time later. He has been in custody at Henry Street Garda Station ever since.

However, tonight gardaí confirmed that he has been charged and will appear before Limerick District Court at 10am tomorrow.

