Man charged following attempted robbery at pub that ended when alleged raider was tackled by customers

Derek Foran (33) appeared in court today with a bandaged head and fingers and heavy facial bruising after he was arrested at the Speaker Conolly Pub in Firhouse on New Year’s Day.

Judge John King granted him bail but remanded him in custody until he is able to take it up. Mr Foran, from Allenton Avenue in Tallaght is charged with one count of attempting to rob Jason Doyle, the pub’s acting manager.

The offence, under Common Law, is alleged to have happened at the pub at Firhouse Shopping Centre on January 1. The father-of-one, wearing a red hooded top bearing the logo “Animal” and black tracksuit bottoms, had two black eyes and facial bruises, when he was brought in to Dublin District Court today.

The Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse

The court heard he had two fractured ribs, a fractured finger and received 30 stitches to his head. Garda James Ward told Judge King he arrested Mr Foran under the Offences Against the State Act at the Speaker Conolly Pub at 11.40pm on January 1.

He was brought to Tallaght Garda Station, where he was released from the provisions of that Act and charged at 8.08pm yesterday. The accused made no reply to the charge after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Objecting to bail, Garda Ward cited the seriousness of the charge. He told Judge King he had concerns the accused would not turn up in court and would interfere with prospective witnesses.

Judge King said he did not believe the garda’s objections were very strong and granted bail.

He said there was a “very serious charge here”, but the accused has a presumption of innocence. Defence barrister John Griffin said Mr Foran was living with his mother in Tallaght and had one dependent. He said gardai appeared to be happy with his identity and where he lived.

The judge set bail in the accused’s own bond of €300, with no cash required. However, he did require an independent surety of €1,000, half of which is to be lodged in cash. Conditions are that he resides at his homes address, observes a curfew between 10pm and 6am, signs on daily at Tallaght Garda Station and has no contact, directly or indirectly with witnesses.

He is also to stay out of the Firhouse area at all times. Mr Griffin asked Judge King to direct medical attention for the accused while he is in custody. Judge King said Mr Foran could receive that anyway and asked if there were specific concerns. Mr Griffin said the accused had two fractured ribs, a fractured finger and had received 30 stitches to his head.

He had appointments at Tallaght Hospital and the Eye and Ear Hospital this week. The judge made a recommendation to the prison governor that the accused receives all necessary medical treatment. He remanded Mr Foran in custody with consent to bail, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on January 9. He granted free legal aid after Mr Griffin said the defendant was unemployed and submitted a statement of his financial means to the court.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge, did not speak during the hearing.

