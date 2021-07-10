Man charged and bailed after gardaí find container of 116 allegedly stolen bicycles

The container of allegedly stolen bicycles discovered in Kilmactalway, in south Dublin. Picture: Gardaí

A MAN has been granted bail after he was charged over a seizure of a container of 116 stolen bicycles in Dublin.

Dinas Bimbiras, 45, a Lithuanian national living at Maple Drive, Drumgola Wood, Cavan, was arrested on Saturday after investigating gardaí received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was charged with possessing 116 stolen bicycles and a boat engine, which were allegedly discovered in a container at allotments in Kilmactalway, in south Co Dublin, on December 26, 2019.

He was also accused of possessing stolen power tools at his home address on August 28 last year. The offences are contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act.

Garda David Dolan told Judge Treasa Kelly “had no reply” when charged with the offences.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment, meaning the case will go forward to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

It was also likely that there would be further charges, the garda also said.

There was no objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Rachel Finn said her client had already surrendered his passport and was agreeable to a condition not to apply for other travel documentation.

Judge Kelly made it a bail term and she also ordered him to notify gardaí of any change of address, not to leave the jurisdiction, to sign on twice a week at his local Garda station and provide his mobile phone number to gardai and remain contactable at all times.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

